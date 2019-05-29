No puedo creer lo que vi ahí arriba", dijo el documentalista Elia Saikaly en un posteó en su cuenta de Instagram, luego de hacer cumbre en el Everest.
The Hillary Step at 28, 750ft above sea level. . It was one of the most extraordinary moments of my life. We had endured the hardship of the sub-zero temperatures all night long in the death zone, passed over 40 climbers and spent most of the evening gathering as much content as possible while combatting the onset of frostbite. . Deep down, the filmmaker in me was panicking as all of the footage up to this point was in the dark. In the span of 20 minutes, as we raced up and over the south summit and dropped down onto the final ridge, night transformed into day, the clouds and mist burned up thanks to the early morning rays of light, a surreal pink and baby blue twilight sky was revealed as was the Hillary Step. It was a fantasy film moment unfolding in real-time. . You can see the grave look of concern in my eyes in the middle of the line. Batteries were plummeting from 100% to zero in less than a few minutes and @sherpapk had the reserve stash in his downsuit. With the cues pushing us upwards and forwards, I couldn't lose my place in line as I needed to film the team of Arab women climbing the famous crux of Everest. . PK! I shouted, like a crazy person. I need batteries! . What does my badass climbing partner do? Unable to pass, he leaps up onto the knife edge ridge and climbs OVER the entire line of climbers, above the safety lines, front points his way across the cornice and drops down beside me and smiles. 'Here you go'. . I couldn't believe the mastery he displayed in that moment. I slipped the battery into the camera, hauled myself up the Hillary Step as fast as I could and filmed our team making their way towards the summit. . Pasang Kaji Sherpa, you're the real hero here. You and your Sherpa brothers who make all of this possible. . I can't wait to see how these scenes play out on screen in the final edit. . ?? by the one and only @sherpapk . . . #Everest #summitclimb #8848 #Everest2019 #hillarystep #Sherpa #topoftheworld #nepal #himalayas #earth #beautifulearth #adventure #explore #expedition #8000m #Canon #dreamsbecomingreality #shotoncanon #voyaged #mountaineering #adventure #adventurephotography #shotoftheday @natgeo @bbcearth @cbsnews @ctv @cbc
